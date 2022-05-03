cronaca

Beta Group Launches Film-TV Production, Distribution Arm in Spain, Headed by Mercedes Gamero

by Marco Sparta
3 Maggio 2022
Jan Motjo’s Beta Group is making a bold bet on Spain, both its content and market, launching Beta Fiction Spain, a TV-movie production house which will also offer production services in Spain and run a theatrical distribution operation. The new entity will be headed by two of the best-known and reputed film-TV execs in Spain: […]

