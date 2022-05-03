beta-group-launches-film-tv-production,-distribution-arm-in-spain,-headed-by-mercedes-gamero

Jan Motjo’s Beta Group is making a bold bet on Spain, both its content and market, launching Beta Fiction Spain, a TV-movie production house which will also offer production services in Spain and run a theatrical distribution operation. The new entity will be headed by two of the best-known and reputed film-TV execs in Spain: […]
Mi piace:
Mi piace Caricamento...
Jan Motjo’s Beta Group is making a bold bet on Spain, both its content and market, launching Beta Fiction Spain, a TV-movie production house which will also offer production services in Spain and run a theatrical distribution operation. The new entity will be headed by two of the best-known and reputed film-TV execs in Spain: […]
Condividi:
Mi piace: