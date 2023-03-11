bethany-christian-schools-expansion

Bethany Christian Schools is planning on adding an elementary wing to its campus.

They’re also hoping to add a kindergarten.

The administration has raised $4 million and is hoping to bring in more, with a total goal of $7.5 million for the construction budget.

The Goshen News reports that the new elementary school will bring an educational model that does not prioritize standardized testing, instead, skills that lead to creativity and understanding.

To learn more about Bethany Christian School’s Bright Future Campaign, visit: http://www.bethanycs.net/brightfuture or contact Advancement Director Sarah Li

Mata