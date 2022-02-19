Bethenny Frankel Created These Lounge Bras for Everyday Comfort — On Sale!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: We adore a solid everyday staple — especially when it comes to undergarments! When we’re not heading out to a nice dinner or festive event, there’s no need to wear an uncomfortable bra. That’s where bralettes come into play — and there are many reasons why shoppers are completely obsessed with them!

But with an influx of bralettes on the market, how are we supposed to know which one is best? Enter Bethenny Frankel: Her expert advice is always welcome! She’s one of the most beloved Real Housewives stars of all time, and of course, she’s a self-made CEO and entrepreneur. Her Skinnygirl brand may have been initially known for their low-calorie pre-made cocktails, but they have branched out into many categories — including the loungewear department. Her bralettes are on our radar, and Frankel herself explained why they’re the best of the best!

See it!

Get the Skinnygirl 2 Pack V-Neck Laser Wirefree Everyday Comfort Lounge Bralette (originally $48) on sale for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Frankel mentioned to The Strategist that “they’re not tricked out” and fancy like other bralettes, which only reinforces that comfort is the overall goal with these beauties. She also notes that these bras won’t “cut into you,” and claims they create “clean lines” with whatever you wear over them. That said, they can also be worn while lounging at home with your favorite high-waisted joggers or sweats.

You can currently score these bralettes in two different styles — one that has thicker, wide straps, and another that has adjustable thinner straps. Whichever style you choose is totally up to you, but both pack the same comfortable pack — so you simply can’t go wrong!

See it!

Get the Skinnygirl 2 Pack V-Neck Laser Wirefree Everyday Comfort Lounge Bralette (originally $48) on sale for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Each two-pack comes in a different set of colors — and the variety currently available is amazing. Oh, and don’t let Us forget to mention the current sale price. At the moment, each bralette will cost only $10 — talk about a serious steal. These everyday lounge bras are impressive enough on their own, but Frankel’s stamp of approval takes it to the next level. It’s time to embrace comfort, people!

See it: Get the Skinnygirl 2 Pack V-Neck Laser Wirefree Everyday Comfort Lounge Bralette (originally $48) on sale for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Skinnygirl and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!