bethenny-frankel-strips-down-to-her-underwear:-‘silently-sexy-moments’

You know what they say: if you got it, flaunt it! Tons of the hottest celebs live by this motto, showing off their assets in some seriously steamy lingerie looks.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a sexy snap. In one of our favorite shots, she showed off her Calvin Klein undies in a black and white mirror selfie, looking strong and absolutely beautiful. Her younger sis Kendall Jenner also snapped a picture in a lacy thong and a cropped white t-shirt that displayed just a bit of underboob.

While promoting her lingerie collaboration with Frederick’s of Hollywood, Megan Fox posted an Instagram in a lacy white bodice similar to Bella Hadid‘s black lace bustier minidress — only Hadid wore hers out on the town one night for a Paris Fashion Week party, pairing it with sheer tights and patent leather Mary Jane heels for the occasion.

Ashley Graham also had her curves on full display during 2017 New York Fashion Week in a Boomerang video that showed her jumping on the bed in nothing but a bra and underwear.

But nothing quite compares to the queen of skimpy-wear Emily Ratajkowski. Even though she has so many to choose from, one of our favorites is a t-shirt, thong combo that shows off her flawless backside.

So from Jennifer Lopez’s low-rise pant and peek-a-boo thong to Halsey’s Playboy bunny demi-cut, corseted bodysuit, keep scrolling to see the hottest celeb lingerie looks.