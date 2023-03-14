between-a-battle-of-warriors,-bishop-noll-slain-lsj

The Bishop Noll Warriors were crowned 3A State Champions over the Lakeshore St Joe Warriors.

1st period

LSJ started the period off with two power plays in their favour, and then two goals to match. Bishop Noll’s Austin Kessel was called for an elbowing. After that, a Noll defender played the body and got called which led to a 5-on-3. LSJ’s junior, Adam Svub scored a power-play goal on the first call. Christopher Mangold went low and shot to the left side, giving LSJ a two-goal lead. As a very quick response, Noah Connolly made the game 2-1 and skated around the LSJ defence and shot the puck in behind Jack Elliott.

2nd period

Nicholas Kiebles scored five-hole to tie the game up at 10:56. Bishop Noll was then headed off for a roughing call. Adam Svub for LSJ looked to get his bell rung (he did return for the rest of the game). LSJ got called for penalties of their own to round out the period. Keigley was penalized for interference. LSJ put themselves into a 5-on-3 situation with a boarding call added to the scoreboard.

3rd period

Klen scored 44 seconds in off a redirect from Jack Elliott’s sick. Bishop Noll had been sent off for a Too Many Men penalty. LSJ was unable to capitalize and went to the box themselves for a Trip. The Warriors pulled their goaltender to try and get an extra attacker on. Carolla would get his second penalty of the period. Klen scored with 40 seconds left in the game to profit off of the empty net.

95.3 MNC’s Three Stars of The Game

Aiden Klen (2 goals) Jack Elliott Noah Connolly (1st goal for BN)

Vito Califano