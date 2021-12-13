bffs!-brittany-snow-gushes-over-‘rare’-bond-with ‘pitch-perfect’-costars

An enduring sisterhood! After working together in the 2012 comedy — and its two sequels — Brittany Snow and her Pitch Perfect costars developed a special friendship that’s lasted through life’s highs and lows.

“We’ve seen each other grow so much over such a long period of time, but also because so many different things happened to us: We got married, we got divorced, we’ve been through struggles, we’ve had highs and lows and we’ve really kind of changed and grown into women,” the John Tucker Must Die star, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 9, while promoting her September Letters program with cofounder Jaspre Guest. “I think when you go through that sort of thing with people, it bonds you in a way.”

Snow continued, “We don’t really take that lightly and we call each other on our crap, and we’re like a family. So it’s really rare to find people [who become] so special to you and hold onto that.”

While the former costars — including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit and Anna Camp — haven’t filmed a project together since Pitch Perfect 3 in 2017, Snow asserted that she’s down for another sequel.

“I think we all would [do it],” the Almost Family alum told Us. “I really think that we all would because, you know, doing something that you get to be in a place for three or four months with your best friends, dancing and singing, that can’t be bad.”

The Someone Great actress also couldn’t help but gush over Wilson, 41, as the Australia native’s recent weight loss and body transformation continues to wow fans.

“I mean, she’s always has been inspiring,” the Florida native added. “And what I love about her journey is that she didn’t do it for any other reason than she wanted to just, you know, be as empowering as possible — and she’s so empowering.”

The supportive friends have long had one another’s backs. The 36-year-old Into the Woods star, for her part, previously revealed that the Barden Bellas — many of whom even served as Snow’s bridesmaids during her March 2020 nuptials to Tyler Stanaland — had a running group chat.

“Someone will be performing [and they’ll text], or sometimes it will just be, ‘Hey, what’s up?’” Kendrick exclusively told Us in November 2019. “Or a little gossip, or, ‘Did you guys see this?’ It’s very cute.”

Amid her already busy schedule, Snow worked on launching the online September Letters platform with Guest. The program aims to raise mental health awareness and support for those in need by writing personalized notes. The cofounders — who are also set to publish an accompanying book about the program and its benefits — have teamed up with Post-Its for an immersive letter-writing pop-up experience this holiday season, allowing individuals to leave sweet messages for loved ones or Santa via the Post-It wall.

“So we have some really cool mailboxes, obviously one for Santa Claus, but also letters to yourself and letters to others,” the Happy Noise founder explained. “There will be a wall of Post-It notes with affirmations and different sayings, which is really cool. And then we just have these letter-writing stations for people just to kind of fool around and write letters and post notes. This has literally been, like, our No.1 dream since our first launch, so it’s really overwhelming to see it come to life.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi