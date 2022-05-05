cronaca

BFI, British Council Unveil Hot U.K. Projects Headed to Cannes in 2022

by Vittorio Ferla
5 Maggio 2022
bfi,-british-council-unveil-hot-uk.-projects-headed-to-cannes-in-2022


The BFI and British Council have revealed the line-up for this year’s Great8 showcase, which allows international distributors and festival programmers to get an early look at eight releases from emerging U.K. filmmakers in the run-up to Cannes Marché. Now in its fifth year, the showcase on May 12 will allow filmmakers to screen unseen […]

