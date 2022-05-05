BFI, British Council Unveil Hot U.K. Projects Headed to Cannes in 2022

The BFI and British Council have revealed the line-up for this year’s Great8 showcase, which allows international distributors and festival programmers to get an early look at eight releases from emerging U.K. filmmakers in the run-up to Cannes Marché. Now in its fifth year, the showcase on May 12 will allow filmmakers to screen unseen […]
Mi piace:
Mi piace Caricamento...
The BFI and British Council have revealed the line-up for this year’s Great8 showcase, which allows international distributors and festival programmers to get an early look at eight releases from emerging U.K. filmmakers in the run-up to Cannes Marché. Now in its fifth year, the showcase on May 12 will allow filmmakers to screen unseen […]
Condividi:
Mi piace: