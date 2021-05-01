A beloved Indian street food snack, bhel puri is an explosion of different textures, flavours and colours. Bhel mix and sev can be found in Indian grocers, while the two chutneys are excellent recipes in their own right to serve with all manner of Indian dishes.

Will says: ‘This is another signature Kricket dish that has been on the menu since day one. Each street vendor in Mumbai has their own version – perhaps just changing a few spices – and we have kept this recipe fairly traditional. The only aspect that you wouldn’t typically see is the addition of yoghurt, which I believe is needed to balance the moisture levels in the dish. It’s incredibly quick to make and virtually all raw so it’s healthy to boot! You will find both bhel mix and sev in most Indian stores. Bhel mix is made from puffed rice and vegetables while sev is a deep-fried chickpea noodle snack seasoned with turmeric.’

This recipe is taken from Kricket: An Indian-Inspired Cookbook by Will Bowlby (£28, Hardie Grant). Photography by Hugh Johnson.