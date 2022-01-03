bhutan’s-oscar-entry-‘lunana:-a-yak-in-the-classroom’-finds-north-american-home-with-samuel-goldwyn-films-(exclusive)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Pawo Choyning Dorji’s lushly lensed Bhutanese drama “Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom,” one of the 15 films shortlisted for the Oscar’s international feature film race. Represented by Berlin-based Films Boutique, “Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom” premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019 […]

