Biathlon : la Française Julia Simon sacrée championne du monde de poursuite by Vittorio Ferla 12 Febbraio 2023 Seulement dixième du sprint, la Savoyarde a signé un tir presque parfait (19/20) pour décrocher, dimanche à Oberhof (Allemagne), son premier titre mondial individuel.
