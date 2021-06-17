‘big-little-lies’-twins-cameron-and-nicholas-crovetti-to-star-in-naomi-watts’-‘goodnight-mommy’-(exclusive)

Naomi Watts’ update on the cult horror film “Goodnight Mommy” just secured two crucial roles in Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti.

The twin boys will play Watts’ sons in the Amazon Studios project, which just kicked off production in New Jersey. Matt Sobel is directing the new take on the film, whose predecessor was selected as Austria’s entry for best international film at the 2015 Oscars.

The story follows two brothers who arrive at their mother’s country home to discover her face covered in bandages, what she says is the result of a recent cosmetic surgery. As her behavior grows increasingly erratic, a horrifying question takes root in the boys’ minds: what if the woman beneath the gauze isn’t their mother at all?

Sobel is directing from a script by Kyle Warren. Joshua Astrachan, David Kaplan, Nicolas Brigaud-Robert and Valery Guibal are producing. Watts, Sobel, Warren and the directors of the original film, Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, are executive producers. Playtime, Animal Kingdom and Amazon Studios developed the project, with Amazon financing and releasing worldwide.

The Crovetti brothers starred as Nicole Kidman’s kids on two seasons of the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies.” They are represented by Emily Urbani of Osbrink Talent Agency and Laura Hersh of Industry Entertainment, as well as Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Jeremy Bobb (“The Outsider”), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Mimesis Nosferatu) and Peter Hermann (“Younger”) have also been cast in supporting roles. Additional team includes Andrew Goldman and Jason De Beer as co-producers, Derrick Tseng as line producer and Jason Reif as production supervisor.

Alexander Dynan (“First Reformed”) has been tapped as director of photography. Mary Lena Colston (“The Kindergarten Teache”) is production designer, Carisa Kelly (“Crown Vic”) is costume designer and Michael Taylor (“The Farewell”) is on board as editor.

Playtime is a Paris-based finance, sales and international production company active since 199. They have launched projects by the likes of Céline Sciamma, Jacques Audiard,, László Nemes and Claire Denis. Recent hits include Oscar-winner “Son of Saul (2016 Foreign Language Oscar Winner) and “BPM.”

Founded in 2012, Animal Kingdom credits acclaimed indies like “Short Term 12,” “It Follows,” “Paterson,” “It Comes at Night,” and “Beach Rats.”