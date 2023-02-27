bigo-live-partners-with-ultra-abu-dhabi-to-deliver-ultimate-festival-experience

Bigo Live,a leading social livestreaming platform, announces its sponsorship of the highly anticipated Ultra Music Festival in Abu Dhabi as the ‘Official Technology Partner’. The festival, which will take place between March 4th and 5th2023 at the Etihad Park in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is set to be one of the biggest music events of the year.By sponsoring Ultra Abu Dhabi, Bigo Live is looking forward towards bringing its users closer to the action, providing an immersive experience like no other.

As one of the most prominent music festivals in the world, Ultra Music Festival has been attracting massive crowds for over two decades. After successful shows in Brazil, Korea, Miami, and more, the world’s largest music festival brand has finally landed in the Middle East with the first-ever ULTRA Abu Dhabi, which will feature a line-up of some of the biggest names in electronic dance music, including Afrojack, Calvin Harris, Adam Beyer, Skrillex and more. With the sponsorship from Bigo Live, the upcoming edition of the festival is set to be even more exciting, with the addition of innovative new features that will bring the festival experience to a wider audience.

Together, Bigo Live and Ultra Abu Dhabi team will offer a unique and unforgettable experience for music lovers and live streaming enthusiasts alike. Bigo Live has made a name for itself as a dominant force in the live streaming sector, with more than 400 million users across more than 150 countries. As such the partnership provides a unique opportunity for Bigo Live to showcase its platform to a massive audience, as the festival attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year. The platform will, in turn, be able to create exclusive content that showcases the festival’s highlights, featuring top-notch performances, stunning visuals, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Committed to delivering the best festival experience for all attendees, Bigo Live will be organizing an exclusive zone at the festival offering a charging station around the company’s beloved Giant Dino to provide visitors with a convenient space to recharge and take a break from the excitement. The platform will also be initiating an exciting challenge on-ground to allow visitors to win prizes and exclusive gifts from Bigo.Before the event, music lovers are encouraged to participate in the upcoming festival by downloading Bigo Live to win an all-expenses-paid trip.

Commenting on the collaboration, a spokesperson for Bigo Live said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Ultra Abu Dhabi, one of the most iconic music events in the world.Our partnership provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our live streaming capabilities, engage with new audiences, and help foster a vibrant community centred around music”. The spokesperson further added, “Bigo Live is committed to creating a more inclusive world, and we believe that music has the power to bring people together. We are excited to work with Ultra Abu Dhabi team to create a platform that allows festival-goers to share their experiences with a global audience, while also creating a more inclusive and immersive festival atmosphere for anyone who joins the festival from home.”

The Ultra Abu Dhabi team also expressed excitement over the partnership, saying that they are thrilled to be working with Bigo Live to create an engaging festival experience for music lovers. “With Bigo Live’s live streaming platform, we can bring the festival to people around the world who can’t make it to Abu Dhabi,” said a spokesperson for Ultra Abu Dhabi team. “We are excited to see how Bigo Live’s technology can help us enhance the festival experience, and we can’t wait to see the innovative and fun content that comes out of this partnership.”

By curating unique experiences that stem from a passion of music, Bigo Live has been able to create the most incredible platforms for individuals to thrive personally, professionally, competitively and socially.Music has proven to be an amazing way for people across the world to have fun, get to know each other, and share thoughts about a common passion. Bigo Live constantly seeks to improve user experience as well as recognize and encourage up-and-coming musicians and artists to enhance their skills and build communities across the MENA region on its platform. Through its sponsorship of Ultra Abu Dhabi, Bigo Live continues to empower music fans and communities like never before, helping position the tool as the go-to platform for live streaming and social media in the region.

