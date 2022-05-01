bill-murray-gives-first-comments-on-inappropriate-behavior-complaint:-‘it’s-been-quite-an-education-for-me’

Bill Murray has offered his first statement on the suspension of production on “Being Mortal,” which Searchlight Pictures deemed necessary after investigating complaints of inappropriate behavior against the actor. Murray shared his comments during an interview on CNBC Television at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday. Without going into detail about the […]
Mi piace:
Mi piace Caricamento...
Bill Murray has offered his first statement on the suspension of production on “Being Mortal,” which Searchlight Pictures deemed necessary after investigating complaints of inappropriate behavior against the actor. Murray shared his comments during an interview on CNBC Television at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Neb. on Saturday. Without going into detail about the […]
Condividi:
Mi piace: