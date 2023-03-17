bill-to-restrict-sale-of-land-to-people-with-ties-to-russia,-china,-north-korea-advances-in-state-legislature

A bill to restrict the sale of land to people or companies with ties to China, Russia, or North Korea has advanced in the state legislature.

The bill was approved unanimously by a House committee on Monday.

It would restrict the sale of land in Indiana to those people ro companies near military bases unless approved by the governor’s homeland security council.

It’s original author in the State Senate, Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayen), says the bill intends to make sure Indiana does it’s part to maintain national security.

The House made some tweaks to the bill on Monday so once is passed there it will have to pass the Senate again.

