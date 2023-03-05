Billionaires, trucks and newspapers: Behind the Twiggy, Stokes stoush by Vito Califano 5 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Billionaire Andrew Forrest believes The West Australian’s coverage of his business, Fortescue Metals Group, is biased and inflammatory. Is there any merit to it? Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Billionaires, trucks and newspapers: Behind the Twiggy, Stokes stoush” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Billionaires, trucks and newspapers: Behind the Twiggy, Stokes stoush”