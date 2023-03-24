Binance halts deposits, withdrawals after technical glitches

by Mata
24 Marzo 2023
By Arun Koyyur

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues affecting its spot trading, Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Friday.

“Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order,” he said in a tweet, adding that the pause in deposits and withdrawals was a standard operating procedure.

