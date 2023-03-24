By Arun Koyyur

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues affecting its spot trading, Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Friday.

“Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order,” he said in a tweet, adding that the pause in deposits and withdrawals was a standard operating procedure.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Binance halts deposits, withdrawals after technical glitches appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata