bip’s-dylan-barbour-hints-at-baby-plans-with-hannah-godwin-on-her-birthday

Another Bachelor Nation success story! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour went searching for love on Bachelor in Paradise, but the real paradise began when they found each other.

Godwin joined season 6 of the ABC reality show in the summer of 2019 after striking out on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor. Barbour, for his part, previously competed for the affections of Hannah Brown on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

The couple’s relationship had a rocky start with Godwin first showing interest in Blake Horstmann, who even flew to her hometown to see her a week before Paradise began filming. Godwin later sparked a connection with Barbour but ended up kissing Horstmann multiple times in front of him.

Eventually, Godwin chose Barbour and the twosome got engaged at the end of the season. At first, the couple had a long-distance relationship between Godwin’s house in Los Angeles and Barbour’s home in San Diego. However, they found themselves unexpectedly living together amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Luckily, we’re both easygoing so being trapped together in sweats all day with my BFF isn’t a bad day,” the Bachelor alum told Us Weekly in March 2020. Barbour added, “It makes us want to live together and puppy fever is through the roof.”

The pair’s time in self-isolation also helped them discover new things about each other. “I’ve learned that Dylan has zero fear when it comes to expiration dates on food,” Godwin said at the time. “Pretty sure we used two-year-old mustard the other day. Honestly, not too bad!”

Barbour, meanwhile, stumbled upon the social media influencer’s favorite food. “I didn’t know Han liked banana pancakes till I made them the other morning,” he said. “Now, they’re on my regular breakfast menu.”

Four months later, Godwin shared that she wasn’t sure if they would have issues living together, but the former beauty pageant contestant was pleasantly surprised.

“Although we have a good balance in our relationship, you never know what type of roommate someone will be until you actually live with them for a long period of time,” she said in July 2020. “Luckily, Dylan has been an awesome roommate and we really balance chores out well. We’re also good at giving each other personal space when we need it, too!”

Scroll down to see their relationship timeline.

