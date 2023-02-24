‘Bit of a trick’: Qantas under pressure to scrap expiry date on $800m unused credit

by valipomponi
24 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
‘bit-of-a-trick’:-qantas-under-pressure-to-scrap-expiry-date-on-$800m-unused-credit


Qantas is being urged by consumer and industry groups to extend the expiry date on flight credits for another 12 months or ditch the deadline altogether.

valipomponi

0 comments on “‘Bit of a trick’: Qantas under pressure to scrap expiry date on $800m unused credit

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: