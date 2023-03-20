Bitcoin thrives in global banking chaos, rallying to nine-month high

by Vito Califano
20 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
bitcoin-thrives-in-global-banking-chaos,-rallying-to-nine-month-high


Turmoil in the global banking sector, hotter-than expected inflation data, and renewed hopes for a dovish Federal Reserve has the cryptocurrency reaching levels not seen since June.

