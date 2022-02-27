blake-lively-and-ryan-reynolds-donate-$1-million-to-help-ukrainian-refugees

Giving back! It’s impossible not to take notice of the large number of stars who have shown their passion for being charitable.

Over the course of her career, Angelina Jolie has shown just how much she cares about the lives and well-being of others. After helping to support the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Maleficent actress was named a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in 2001.

In 2006, she launched the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation with now-estranged husband Brad Pitt. The organization helps provide aid to humanitarian crises globally. Us Weekly confirmed in 2010 that the former couple made a $1 million contribution to Doctors Without Borders.

Jolie previously told The Telegraph in 2012 why being charitable makes her feel good. “What are we in this world if we can’t be of use to others in some way,” she explained at the time. “It’s a happier life. I had a wonderful mother and I learned a lot about women through her. I have great daughters who teach me a lot about the strength of women and little girls. And I’ve met amazing people around the world who’ve inspired me and taught me to be better.”

Beyoncé’s charitable deeds have also not gone unnoticed. She even has a BET Humanitarian Award win and DoSomething.org’s Most Charitable Celebrity title to prove her good will. Not only has the “Formation” singer used her platform to speak out against injustice and social issues, she has also founded the BeyGOOD initiative.

Through BeyGOOD, the Grammy winner has worked alongside UNICEF to bring clean water and sanitation to the East African country Burundi and helped provide mobile coronavirus testing to Houston’s Black community. In April 2020, her organization pledged to donate to mental health charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a statement on her website read. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

Shawn Mendes, for his part, has worked with organizations including DoSomething.org and the American Red Cross to help combat worldly issues. He also founded the Shawn Mendes Foundation in 2019, a non-profit that aims to inspire his fans to create positive change.

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard,” the singer said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “My goal in launching the foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”

