Blinken Promises U.S. Aid, Support to Central Asia After Ukraine Fears

by Vittorio Ferla
28 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
blinken-promises-us.-aid,-support-to-central-asia-after-ukraine-fears


Unlike fellow former Soviet republic Belarus, Central Asian nations have not rallied behind Moscow over the war.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Blinken Promises U.S. Aid, Support to Central Asia After Ukraine Fears

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: