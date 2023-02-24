Blizzard Conditions, Wet And Freezing Weather Set In Across Southern California

Southern California residents awoke to some wild weather on Friday, Feb. 24 as a winter storm settled in along the west coast.

A rare blizzard warning went into effect early this morning for the Los Angeles, Ventura County and San Bernardino mountains. Wrightwood received eight inches of snow, with some areas in Riverside receiving up to five. Even the Hollywood sign and spots in the San Fernando Valley got light dustings of what appeared to be snow on Thursday.

Hazardous conditions will persist across the region on Friday and through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is going to be one of the strongest winter storms we’ve seen impact Southern California in years,” said Brian Adams, a National Weather Service forecaster. “Even with all the crazy weather we’ve seen going on so far, it’s about to get crazier.”

Blizzard warning for Southern California mountains is expanded

Rain, and snow in mountain regions, will likely fall with increasing intensity throughout the day. Some areas may see two to five inches of snow — per hour.

Winds are expected to hit hard, too, with gusts of up to 80 miles per hour in the mountains. Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino are all under wind advisories.

Southern California businesses, residents prepare for powerful incoming storm

The weather will make travel difficult in areas such as the Cajon Pass and the San Bernardino Mountains. The Grapevine was closed Friday morning through the Tejon Pass. Caltrans did not have an estimate for when it would reopen.

Highway 2 through Angeles National Forest was also closed in some areas after heavy snowfall.

Rainfall was heavy in spots overnight: In Los Angeles, Bel Air collected 0.91 inches.

On Thursday, a record was set at Los Angeles International Airport — the high was 41 degrees, tying the 2019 record for lowest high temperature on a Feb. 23.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Emily Holshouser | Reporter Emily Holshouser is a Los Angeles-based reporter who came to California from North Carolina in 2018. Emily began her career at the Cal State Northridge Daily Sundial, where she covered cops, protests, and utilities. She previously worked at ABC7 as an assignment desk editor and video journalist. In her time as a reporter, Emily has covered the George Floyd protests, Trump rallies in Beverly Hills, incarceration, and Los Angeles education. In addition to journalism, Emily also loves video games and Taylor Swift.

