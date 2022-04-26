blockbusters,-animation-maximize-ice-theater-experience,-cgr-cinemas-report

When CGR Cinemas introduced its ICE Theater brand in 2017, among the first orders of business was finding films that could benefit from the LED-accented model. “Not all movies fit the ICE Theater experience,” says ICE Theaters exec Guillaume Thomine Desmazures. “For it to be valuable you need action and movement and color. If the […]
Mi piace:
Mi piace Caricamento...
When CGR Cinemas introduced its ICE Theater brand in 2017, among the first orders of business was finding films that could benefit from the LED-accented model. “Not all movies fit the ICE Theater experience,” says ICE Theaters exec Guillaume Thomine Desmazures. “For it to be valuable you need action and movement and color. If the […]
Condividi:
Mi piace: