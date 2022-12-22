‘blonde-bomber’-defends-her-title

The Fight

When Bridges and O’Connell first squared off, Bridges appeared to be at an early disadvantage with O’Connell connecting early with a big right hook. However, in the second round Bridges found her form, firing back with a right hook of her own and a few body blows.

While O’Connell seemed to be the one landing the more unimpeded punches, Bridges’ dogged energy and indefatigable tactics buoyed her through some of the more tenuous moments of the fight.

Bridges’ persistence ultimately paid off in the third round when she hit back with a major blow sending O’Connell tumbling to the mat. At that point, it appeared that the match was Bridges’ for the taking.

By the seventh round it was obvious that O’Connell could not make a comeback. Bridges ultimately defeated O’Connell via TKO at 1:45 in the eighth round.