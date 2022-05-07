cronaca

‘Blue Island,’ ‘Geographies of Solitude’ Win Top Jury Honors at Hot Docs

by Redipuglia
7 Maggio 2022
‘blue-island,’-‘geographies-of-solitude’-win-top-jury-honors-at-hot-docs


Chan Tze Woon’s “Blue Island,” a doc-narrative hybrid exploring Hong Kong’s recent protest movement and ensuing crackdown, won Hot Docs’ Best International Feature Documentary Award and a Cnd. $10,000 cash prize, it was announced Saturday in Toronto at the festival’s awards ceremony, held at the TIFF Bell Lightbox. The film was cited by the jury […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: