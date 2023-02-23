BNP Paribas to be first bank sued for fossil fuel financing by Ufficio Stampa 23 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Three NGOs are pressing the French bank to stop supporting new oil and gas projects. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “BNP Paribas to be first bank sued for fossil fuel financing” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “BNP Paribas to be first bank sued for fossil fuel financing”