Bodybuilder used steroids before alleged assaults, court hears

by Ufficio Stampa
30 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
bodybuilder-used-steroids-before-alleged-assaults,-court-hears


Constantinos Demetriou is accused of punching his father and setting two family members’ homes on fire during an assault.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Bodybuilder used steroids before alleged assaults, court hears

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: