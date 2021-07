Top Indian actor Taapsee Pannu has launched production company Outsiders Films alongside former Sony Pictures Networks executive Pranjal Khandhdiya. Pannu who works in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industries, is known for her eclectic choice of roles including “Thappad,” for which won best actress at India’s prestigious Filmfare awards, “Badla” and “Mulk.” Khandhdiya’s […]