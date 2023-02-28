book:-‘war-on-dirty-money’-reveals-disconnect-between-armies-of-private-sector-compliance-teams-costing-$200bn-and-resource-starved-law-enforcement

By Nicholas Gilmour and Tristram Hicks

The global war on dirty money engages hundreds of thousands of full-time professionals across the financial sector, international institutions, national governments, and the criminal justice sector.

It costs well over $200BN per year and rising. Yet its victories seem few and far between, with no measurable overall progress.

