BoQ to raise market power concerns over ANZ-Suncorp deal by Vittorio Rienzo 5 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Bank of Queensland is expected to warn that ANZ’s planned $4.9 billion purchase of Suncorp’s bank will further entrench the major bank oligopoly in Australia. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “BoQ to raise market power concerns over ANZ-Suncorp deal” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “BoQ to raise market power concerns over ANZ-Suncorp deal”