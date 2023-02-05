BoQ to raise market power concerns over ANZ-Suncorp deal

by Vittorio Rienzo
5 Febbraio 2023
Bank of Queensland is expected to warn that ANZ’s planned $4.9 billion purchase of Suncorp’s bank will further entrench the major bank oligopoly in Australia.

Vittorio Rienzo

