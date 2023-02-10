WEB REPUTATION

Borrego Springs residents discuss life alongside a sexually violent predator

by Vittorio Ferla
10 Febbraio 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Judge Theodore Weathers was still reviewing the case of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger after the public defender questioned the legality of the chosen home’s proximity to a nearby home school.

Three miles away, an SVP had already been living in a designated home for years. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with his neighbors to ask what it’s like for them to live next to a confirmed sexually violent predator.

