Borrowers, renters need strong action from Canberra

by Vittorio Ferla
12 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
borrowers,-renters-need-strong-action-from-canberra


Treasurer Jim Chalmers must deal with the long-term, structural shortage of housing, which is the underlying cause of unaffordable house prices and rents.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Borrowers, renters need strong action from Canberra

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: