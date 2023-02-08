bowlegged-bbq-celebrates-black-history-month-and-prepares-for-super-bowl-sunday

MOUNT HOPE (KUSI) – A family owned business in Mount Hope is known for their delicious BBQ but also for their hospitality. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to Bowlegged BBQ and spoke with the owner, Carlos Stance. Stance says, “We are a family here and our customers become family too.” The name, ‘Bowlegged BBQ’ comes from his brother Ken, who is bowlegged!

The recipes you’ll taste at Bowlegged have been passed down from generation to generation. Texas Style BBQ right here in San Diego.

