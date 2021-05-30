box-office:-‘a-quiet-place-ii’-promises-biggest-pandemic-era-debut-with-over-$57-million

“A Quiet Place II” is set to make a loud debut at the domestic box office this Memorial Day weekend.

The sequel to 2018’s “A Quiet Place” is projected to bring in $47 million through Sunday and a thunderous $57 million by Monday from 3,726 North American theaters, with some experts even predicting that the film will hit the $60 million mark in its four-day numbers. Either way, the debut will likely make “A Quiet Place II” the largest opening weekend of the pandemic, surpassing “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which raked in $48.5 million in its first five days.

Directed by John Krasinski, the film’s estimated four-day numbers would top those of the franchise’s first film, which debuted at $45 million. The new projections also shatter previous estimates that the film would make a total of $30 million over the holiday weekend. On Friday alone, the film took in a solid $19.4 million. “A Quiet Place II” has certainly solidified the industry’s confidence that moviegoing is back, after over a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nearly-silent “Quiet Place II” stars the surviving members of the Abbott family — Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe — as they continue to live in silence to evade creatures that hunt them by tracking the sounds they make. The film also features Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

In other holiday weekend releases, Disney’s “Cruella,” starring Emma Stone as the famous villain, is estimated to bring in $20 million through Sunday and $26 million by Monday. “Cruella” earned $7.7 million on Friday. This aligns with the origin story’s ticket sales from its Thursday evening previews, collecting $1.4 million from 3,892 locations.

“Cruella” is set in 1970s London and puts a punk rock spin on the events leading up to “101 Dalmatians.” The film also stars Emma Thompson and Paul Walter Hauser, and was directed by Craig Gillespie. It is available to rent on Disney Plus.