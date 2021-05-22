box-office:-‘f9’-zooming-to-huge-$160-million-plus-debut-overseas

“F9,” the ninth installment in Universal’s “Fast and Furious” franchise, is speeding toward a pandemic-era box office record.

The film has generated $127 million at the international box office to date, and it’s expected to gross more than $160 million through Sunday. That would rank as the largest overseas debut since COVID-19 hit.

“F9” opened in eight foreign markets this week, including Korea and Hong Kong Russia and the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and OME) and China.

In China alone, “F9” has collected $105 million (680M RMB) through Saturday, marking the biggest start for a Hollywood movie in pandemic times. “F9” is set to become the second-largest opening for Universal Pictures and the “Fast and Furious” franchise, behind the eighth entry in the series. The success of “F9” so far in China is certainly significant, as many Hollywood-produced films have failed to score big numbers there since the pandemic started.

“F9” raked in smaller numbers in other international markets, but still made its mark. Through Saturday, “F9” has made $7.7 million in Korea, $6.4 million in Russia, $5.5 million in the Middle East and $2.2 million in Hong Kong.

The Justin Lin-helmed film has already bested “Godzilla vs. Kong’s” international debut, which totaled $121 million from 38 countries. “F9” is set to play in a total of 62 markets throughout the summer, including Australia (June 17), Latin America and the U.S. (June 25), and the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Germany in July.

Starring Vin Diesel as the franchise’s star, Dom Toretto, “F9” picks up as Dom is living a quiet, normal life with Letty and his son. But of course, danger awaits, and Dom is soon forced to confront his past sins in order to save the people he loves the most. Joined by his “Fast and Furious” crew, Dom must put an end to a maniacal plot set by a skilled assassin and Dom’s brother, Jakob (John Cena). “F9” also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Helen Mirren.