cronaca

Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Aims for $40 Million Domestic Debut

by
13 April 2022
box-office:-‘fantastic-beasts-3’-aims-for-$40-million-domestic-debut


An pack of intrepid wizards will duel against a tiny blue speed demon to lead domestic box office charts. The odds-on favorite “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” the third entry in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series, is expected to debut to at least $40 million from 4,200 North American theaters. Those ticket sales should […]

%d bloggers like this: