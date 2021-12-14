cronaca

Box Office Preview: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Mighty, Massive, Marvelous $150 Million-Plus Debut

14 December 2021
Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is swinging to the rescue. Tom Holland’s newest web-slinging adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Friday and is poised to generate $150 million in its box office debut — a heroic feat even by pre-COVID standards. The film’s distributor Sony Pictures modestly predicts a three-day tally closer to $130 […]

