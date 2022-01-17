box-office:-‘scream’-unseats-‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-with-$34-million-holiday-haul

All hail the new king! “Scream” dethroned “Spider-Man: No Way Home” over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, becoming the first film to unseat the superhero phenomenon since it debuted on Dec. 17. The slasher revival grossed $34 million from 3,664 locations to top the box office. The impressive haul means that Paramount and […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
All hail the new king! “Scream” dethroned “Spider-Man: No Way Home” over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, becoming the first film to unseat the superhero phenomenon since it debuted on Dec. 17. The slasher revival grossed $34 million from 3,664 locations to top the box office. The impressive haul means that Paramount and […]
Condividi:
Like this: