box-office:-‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-eyes-huge-$100-million-in-second-weekend-as-‘sing-2’-and-‘matrix-4’-battle-for-no.-2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at […]
Condividi:
Like this: