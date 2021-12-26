cronaca

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

by Ufficio Stampa
26 December 2021
box-office:-‘spider-man:-no-way-home’-eyes-huge-$100-million-in-second-weekend-as-‘sing-2’-and-‘matrix-4’-battle-for-no.-2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at […]

%d bloggers like this: