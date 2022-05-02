cronaca

Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million

by Marco Paretti
2 Maggio 2022
box-office:-‘the-bad-guys’-leads-quiet-weekend-with-$16-million


Another weekend, another new Liam Neeson action-thriller in theaters. “Memory,” the actor’s nth COVID-era caper to play on the big screen, debuted over the weekend to $3.1 million from 2,555 North American cinemas. Its eighth-place finish is a weak result, but one that’s close to Neeson’s recent theatrical releases like “Blacklight” ($3.6 million debut), “Honest […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: