cronaca

Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Poised to Snag No. 1 From ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

by Lorenzo Longhitano
24 Aprile 2022
box-office:-‘the-bad-guys’-poised-to-snag-no.-1-from-‘fantastic-beasts-3’


In a crowded weekend at the domestic box office that includes northmen and fantastic beasts and Nicolas Cage — oh my! — “The Bad Guys” has risen above the competition. The DreamWorks Animation film is projected to take the weekend’s top slot in its opening. Universal’s “The Bad Guys” is projected to open to $25 […]

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: