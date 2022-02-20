cronaca

Box Office: Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Plundering $45 Million in Holiday Weekend Debut

20 February 2022
“Uncharted” is looking to climb to the top of the domestic box office in its opening weekend. Ruben Fleischer’s adventure film is projected to earn $45 million over the four-day Presidents’ Day weekend — a tally that would notch it as the biggest theatrical opening of 2022 so far. Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted” earned $15.4 million […]

