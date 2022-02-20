box-office:-tom-holland’s-‘uncharted’-plundering-$45-million-in-holiday-weekend-debut

“Uncharted” is looking to climb to the top of the domestic box office in its opening weekend. Ruben Fleischer’s adventure film is projected to earn $45 million over the four-day Presidents’ Day weekend — a tally that would notch it as the biggest theatrical opening of 2022 so far. Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted” earned $15.4 million […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
“Uncharted” is looking to climb to the top of the domestic box office in its opening weekend. Ruben Fleischer’s adventure film is projected to earn $45 million over the four-day Presidents’ Day weekend — a tally that would notch it as the biggest theatrical opening of 2022 so far. Sony Pictures’ “Uncharted” earned $15.4 million […]
Condividi:
Like this: