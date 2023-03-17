boy,-15,-dead-after-shooting-at-prairie-apartments-in-south-bend

A 15-year-old boy died after being shot at Prairie Apartments in South Bend.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, to the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue where they found the teenager suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

All parties involved have been identified and are currently speaking with detectives.

Vito Califano