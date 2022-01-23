brad-pitt,-damien-quintard-relaunch-historic-miraval-studios-as-creative-hub-in-the-south-of-france

Brad Pitt has teamed up with Emmy-award winning music producer Damien Quintard to relaunch the historic Miraval Studios, where Pink Floyd, Sting, The Cure and AC/DC recorded their albums. It is being redesigned as an exclusive film and music production and post-production facility in a beautiful setting. The studio is located in a majestic vineyard […]
