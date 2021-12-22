bravo-newbie!-5-things-to-know-about-‘rhobh’-star-sanela-diana-jenkins

Welcome to the club! Sanela Diana Jenkins joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of its 12th season.

Bravo announced the 48-year-old philanthropist as its newest Housewife in December, revealing that Sheree Zampino will also be featured as a friend of the main cast.

Jenkins will star alongside season 11 cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton, on the reality TV show.

Throughout her career, the Bosnian-born star has dedicated herself to giving back to those less fortunate and making a difference through a variety of foundations that she’s created.

Her humanitarian efforts include The Irnis Catic Foundation, which was founded in memory of her late brother, Irnis, who died during the war in Bosnia. While Jenkins has lived in the United States for years, many of her foundations still support her home country, including The Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia.

Jenkins has used her connections — she’s close friends with the likes of Cindy Crawford, Ludacris, George Clooney and more — to further help others, culminating in the production of the Room 23 photo book. The proceeds from the project benefited several human rights programs.

“I consider myself one of the happiest people on planet earth. I really do. There are smarter people out there than me. There are better-looking people out there than me. There are more financially successful people out there than me,” Jenkins wrote via Instagram in September 2019, reflecting on her successes. “I can go on and on but when it comes to happiness I really don’t know. I really don’t know how [there] can possibly anyone be happier than me. My life had its ups and downs of course just as everyone else’s did. But through it all I always felt this sense of happiness and gratitude for all the good things in my life.”

The entrepreneur credited her positive outlook on the world with how her beverage company Neuro Brands began, which has helped create her multi-million-dollar empire.

“I wanted to bottle myself and share my outlook on life with the world. One can say I literally bottled my feelings,” she continued. “Anyone that knows me knows that for me #Neurodrinks are my lifestyle and I never go anywhere or do anything without holding one of Neuro drinks in my hand. … I truly hope god gives me long happy successful life so I can keep sharing it with the world.”

Scroll down to learn more about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer: