‘Brazen red flag’: Fraud accusation triggers share plunge for Afterpay owner Block by valipomponi 24 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The short-selling firm that rocked Gautam Adani’s empire earlier this year has now taken aim at Afterpay’s owner Block with a scathing report. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Brazen red flag’: Fraud accusation triggers share plunge for Afterpay owner Block” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Brazen red flag’: Fraud accusation triggers share plunge for Afterpay owner Block”