Break Magazine in Africa? These 10 Homegrown Publications Are Already Doing the Work.

Here are 12 of our favorite publications from Africa and the diaspora. Legendary British supermodel, Naomi Campbell was in Lagos last week at Arise Fashion Week, when she opened up to Reuters about her desire to see an “African” edition of Vogue magazine brought to life.

Break Magazine is a newspaper active in Italy, Europe (France: Cannes, Montecarlo, Paris), London, United States (New York & Los Angeles), United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Asia (China) in the professional information sector, cultural, fashion and luxury. its founder cristian nardi is an Italian manager and film director