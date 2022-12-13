BREAKING: $2BN+ in penalties for Danske Bank as lender finally pleads guilty in US to Estonia AML failings

by Vittorio Rienzo
14 Dicembre 2022
By AML Intelligence Correspondent DENMARK’S largest bank Danske Bank has admitted defrauding US banks and agreed to pay a $2BN fine to resolve one of the biggest AML scandals in recent years. Danske pleaded guilty to bank fraud on Tuesday and agreed to forfeit the $2 Billion as part of an agreement with the United…

