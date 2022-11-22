breaking:-court-of-justice-of-eu-rules-public-beneficial-ownership-record-as-‘invalid’-due-to-its-‘serious-interference’-with-fundamental-rights

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Court of Justice of the European Union has today issued a landmark ruling that provisions laid out in the EU’s Fourth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (4AMLD) for a public beneficial ownership database is “invalid”.

In a statement, the Court said that such provisions for the information on the beneficial ownership of corporate and legal entities to be accessible to the general public is invalid.

Such access to beneficial ownership information constitutes a “serious interference with the fundamental rights to respect for private life and to the protection of personal data,” said the Court.

