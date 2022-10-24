BREAKING: Credit Suisse forced to pay €238M to settle AML breaches inquiry in France; lender rushing to clear up legal messes ahead of re-structuring

By AML Intelligence Correspondents TROUBLED bank Credit Suisse today (Monday) agreed to pay €238M to settle an AML inquiry in France. It follows a lengthy investigation by French authorities into a scheme in which the lender is accused of breaking money laundering laws by luring wealthy clients to Switzerland. Credit Suisse stood accused by investigators…
